DC assures befitting arrangements including security on Christmas

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration has assured security, cleanliness and other arrangements in vicinity of Churches at the occasion of Christmas so that Christian community could observe their religious rituals peacefully.

Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Imran-ul-Hassan Khawja, in a meeting with leaders of Christian community here on Wednesday, assured that all arrangements of cleanliness of Churches and other worship places would be carried out. SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui assured concrete security arrangements with deployment of security personnel around worship places.