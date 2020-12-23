UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Assures Befitting Arrangements Including Security On Christmas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:35 PM

DC assures befitting arrangements including security on Christmas

The district administration has assured security, cleanliness and other arrangements in vicinity of Churches at the occasion of Christmas so that Christian community could observe their religious rituals peacefully

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration has assured security, cleanliness and other arrangements in vicinity of Churches at the occasion of Christmas so that Christian community could observe their religious rituals peacefully.

Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Imran-ul-Hassan Khawja, in a meeting with leaders of Christian community here on Wednesday, assured that all arrangements of cleanliness of Churches and other worship places would be carried out. SSP Usman Ghani Siddiqui assured concrete security arrangements with deployment of security personnel around worship places.

Related Topics

Christmas Usman Ghani Christian All

Recent Stories

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

22 minutes ago

Reporters Offer Conflicting Takes on Brexit Deal, ..

2 minutes ago

LDA conducts operation against illegal constructio ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar rebel group sentences child murderer to de ..

2 minutes ago

LDA DG visits two housing schemes in city

2 minutes ago

Police high-ups directed for tightening noose arou ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.