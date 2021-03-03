UrduPoint.com
DC Assures Business Community Of Resolving Their Issues

Wed 03rd March 2021

DC assures business community of resolving their issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday assured the business community for resolving their problems on priority basis.

Presiding a meeting here at Shahbaz Hall with the business community, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked them to cooperate with district administration in removing illegal encroachments so that the natural beauty of the city could be revived.

He also directed the hotel owners to refrain from placing chairs on roads as it could affect smooth flow of traffic and cause difficulties for the general public.

Strict action against such hotels would be initiated and chairs, tables and other belongings would be confiscated, DC warned.

The business community representatives also assured their complete cooperation and demanded of setting up a control room at DC office for resolution of their genuine issues.

The DC asked them to submit a written application to this effect.

The Deputy Director Information Sahib Khan Bhand and other officers were also present on the occasion.

