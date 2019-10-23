UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Assures Business Community To Address Issues:Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:43 PM

DC assures business community to address issues:Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday assured that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would take measures to resolve key issues faced by the local business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday assured that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would take measures to resolve key issues faced by the local business community.

While, talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President Deputy Commissioner said that business community was playing important role in the economic development of the country.

Hamza Shafqaat said that maintaining law and order situation in Islamabad was the responsibility of ICT Administration, however, he said that business community should also cooperate with it for ensuring peaceful environment in the Federal capital.

He said that loaded vehicles were allowed entry in industrial area during specific timings, however, he said that amendment in notification would be made to allow them entry in industries any time.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that apart from specific timings, entry of loaded vehicles was banned in industrial area due to which business activities were suffering and urged the ICT for adopting a lenient approach for this purpose to facilitate transportation of goods to and from industrial areas in Islamabad without any hindrance.

He said that ICCI had always cooperated with ICT administration on major issues including price control, social security and ban on plastic bags and assured the Chamber would continue to cooperate with it for peaceful business environment in the city.

He hoped that ICT Administration would take measures to address major issues of business community in cooperation with ICCI.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Vice President FPCCI and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed upon the need of close cooperation between ICCI and ICT Administration for facilitating the growth of business and economic activities in the region.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Law And Order Vehicles Price Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

12 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

31 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issues ..

2 seconds ago

'Students advised to focus on study'

3 seconds ago

4.6 children to deworm in KP on Oct 31: hyber Pakh ..

6 minutes ago

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik cha ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.