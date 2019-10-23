DC assures business community to address issues:Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday assured that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would take measures to resolve key issues faced by the local business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday assured that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would take measures to resolve key issues faced by the local business community.

While, talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President Deputy Commissioner said that business community was playing important role in the economic development of the country.

Hamza Shafqaat said that maintaining law and order situation in Islamabad was the responsibility of ICT Administration, however, he said that business community should also cooperate with it for ensuring peaceful environment in the Federal capital.

He said that loaded vehicles were allowed entry in industrial area during specific timings, however, he said that amendment in notification would be made to allow them entry in industries any time.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that apart from specific timings, entry of loaded vehicles was banned in industrial area due to which business activities were suffering and urged the ICT for adopting a lenient approach for this purpose to facilitate transportation of goods to and from industrial areas in Islamabad without any hindrance.

He said that ICCI had always cooperated with ICT administration on major issues including price control, social security and ban on plastic bags and assured the Chamber would continue to cooperate with it for peaceful business environment in the city.

He hoped that ICT Administration would take measures to address major issues of business community in cooperation with ICCI.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Vice President FPCCI and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed upon the need of close cooperation between ICCI and ICT Administration for facilitating the growth of business and economic activities in the region.