DC Assures Cooperation For Resolving Problems Of Rescue 1122

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Engineer Fasihullah Khan called on the newly posted Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid and discussed with him several matters pertaining to the district emergency service.

Accompanied by Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, the Rescue 1122 district emergency officer apprised the deputy commissioner of development work which was underway on various stations of the rescue service.

During the meeting, both officials also discussed problems being faced by the rescue service and the deputy commissioner assured cooperation and said effective measures would be taken to further boost the performance of Rescue 1122 by resolving its problems.

The DC also appreciated the performance of the rescue 1122 service, saying it had "always responded quickly and timely during emergencies in the area".

