DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad here on Monday visited Molvi G Children Hospital and assured full cooperation in resolving the problems confronted by the administration of the hospital.

He was briefed by the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Shumaila Khan after inspecting different sections of the hospital including the laboratory, OPD, pharmacy store, x-ray and ultrasound sections.

Dr Shumaila informed DC about the shortage of staff besides problems in the release of the budget and deputation of security staff around the hospital.

On the occasion, the DC directed the hospital administration to provide the best healthcare facility to the area residents and assured that all district administration would help in addressing all the problems.