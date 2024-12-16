Open Menu

DC Assures Cooperation To Miangan Colony's Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Monday held a special meeting with a delegation from the Miangan Colony area of the district.

During the meeting, the area elders presented many their issues.

The deputy commissioner assured the delegation of resolving the issues.

The delegation appreciated the public services of the deputy commissioner Kohat and assured all possible cooperation with the district administration.

