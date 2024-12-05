DC Assures For Resolving Issues Of Boraka Area On Priority
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram here on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation from the Boraka area of the district and discussed various issues related to their area.
The problems of water and electricity load shedding were discussed in the meeting.
The deputy commissioner assured the delegation for resolving the problems on priority.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha University book fair draws thousands of students, faculty2 minutes ago
-
Bye-election to vacant seat of UC, Kattan Jagran in AJK's Neelam valley Distt to be held on Dec, 162 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader praises KP Governor for APC initiative12 minutes ago
-
Muqam welcomes APC on KP rights12 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool emphasizes importance of innovation, leadership in shaping country’s future12 minutes ago
-
NCHD holds seminar on ‘International Volunteers Day12 minutes ago
-
PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism12 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts seminar on "Paigham-e-Pakistan" emphasizing unity & national values22 minutes ago
-
Relief on the horizon: Serena Chowk Interchange construction in full Swing22 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers held with 100 bottles liquor, over 3.5 kg narcotics in DI Khan42 minutes ago
-
Sialkot DC inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census 202442 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed Dera DPO takes charge52 minutes ago