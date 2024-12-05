Open Menu

DC Assures For Resolving Issues Of Boraka Area On Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC assures for resolving issues of Boraka area on priority

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram here on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation from the Boraka area of the district and discussed various issues related to their area.

The problems of water and electricity load shedding were discussed in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner assured the delegation for resolving the problems on priority.

