DC Assures Hindu Community Of Protection Of Lives, Property In Harnai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:19 PM

A delegation of Hindu community led by Chaudhry Gobind Ram of Harnai district called on Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of Hindu community led by Chaudhry Gobind Ram of Harnai district called on Deputy Commissioner Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Wednesday.

The delegation requested the Deputy Commissioner to take steps to arrest the culprits of burglary in the houses of the Hindu community and to ensure transparency in the development work in the cremation ground for them.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hashmi assured of full cooperation saying that all minorities had equal rights in our country and practical steps would be taken to ensure protection of their cultural, economic, religious and social rights.

He said that the teachings of islam and the laws of the state of Pakistan guaranteed of basic and human rights of the minorities.

Deputy Commissioner said the district administration was ready to devote all its energies to help provide protection of the citizens.

