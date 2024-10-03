DC assures minorities’ problems to be resolved on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on Thursday held a Khuli Katchery for solving the problems of the minorities at Bacha Khan library here.

The aim of Khuli Katchery was to provide a forum to the minorities to present their problems directly before the District Administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Local Representatives of Minority Communities, heads of Line Departments, elders of Christian, Sikh and Hindu Communities and a large number of Minorities from across Kohat were present in the Khuli Kachehri.

They openly presented their issues and complaints before the Deputy Commissioner, including holding of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) camps in most of minority areas, allocation of special quota for minority students in KUST, revival of Auqaf Department scholarships for the minority students, allocation of a regular place for the cemetery for the Christian community and provision of special funds for the religious festivals of the minorities.

The participants also spoke on gas load shedding, transfer of minority civil servants to remote areas, skill training for the youth and starting sports projects, including initiatives for special children.

The Deputy Commissioner listened to all the problems and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to solve the problems being faced by the minority community and adopt a coordinated strategy to achieve effective results.

He announced a follow-up Khuli Katchery after one month to review progress on resolving the issues and provide an update on their resolution.

DC Kohat showed determination to solve all the problems of the minority community on priorities. He said that unity and mutual cooperation are the steps to strengthen our country. He assured that the district administration will continuously work with the minority community to solve their problems.

