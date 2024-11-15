DC assures prioritized solution to Christian community issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has assured the local Christian community that the district administration will play its due role in addressing their issues and will resolve its graveyard and other issues on priority basis.

This assurance was given to the Christian community at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Friday.

The Christian community informed the Deputy Commissioner about their issues, including the graveyard, in detail.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistan is the homeland of all of us and we all have to play our role together in taking it forward towards development.

He said that their issues will be resolved on priority through the relevant forum under the direct supervision of district administration.

He added that efforts for the restoration and protection of religious places of minorities, reconstruction and social services will be fully supported.

APP/vak