Open Menu

DC Assures Protection Of Farmers' Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DC assures protection of farmers' rights

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has emphasized ensuring the protection of farmers' rights under all circumstances.

She made these remarks during her visit to Tandlianwala Sugar Mill, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra. During the visit, the DC reviewed the facilities being provided to farmers, payment mechanisms, and other operational arrangements at the sugar mill.

She directed the mill administration to ensure timely payment to farmers and address their grievances on priority. “Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and their rights must be protected at all costs,” she said, adding that any negligence in payment to farmers or delay in providing facilities would not be tolerated.

The DC also urged the mill management to maintain transparency in operations and uphold fair practices to strengthen trust with the farming community.

Related Topics

Visit All Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

6 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

19 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

19 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

19 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

20 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

22 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan