DC assures protection of farmers' rights

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has emphasized ensuring the protection of farmers' rights under all circumstances.

She made these remarks during her visit to Tandlianwala Sugar Mill, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra. During the visit, the DC reviewed the facilities being provided to farmers, payment mechanisms, and other operational arrangements at the sugar mill.

She directed the mill administration to ensure timely payment to farmers and address their grievances on priority. “Farmers are the backbone of our economy, and their rights must be protected at all costs,” she said, adding that any negligence in payment to farmers or delay in providing facilities would not be tolerated.

The DC also urged the mill management to maintain transparency in operations and uphold fair practices to strengthen trust with the farming community.