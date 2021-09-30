UrduPoint.com

DC Assures Protection Of Temples, Crematories Of Minority Community

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

DC assures protection of temples, crematories of minority community

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam Wednesday said that protection of the properties, crematories and temples of minority community would be ensured at any cost and nobody would be allowed to occupy their worship places

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam Wednesday said that protection of the properties, crematories and temples of minority community would be ensured at any cost and nobody would be allowed to occupy their worship places.

While presiding over a meeting with the minority community in his office here, the DC asked representatives of the minority community to contact the relevant Assistant Commissioner in case of any complaint regarding illegal occupation of temple land and other worship places so that it could be cancelled and handed over to the relevant person after rectifying a fake entry or record.

The DC also directed to form a WhatsApp group comprising SSP as its member wherein the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner to communicate all minorities issues to relevant forums.

The DC also announced to hold a meeting with minorities every month and assured to communicate a letter to SSP for providing police pickets and security to temples.

Among others, DSP Abdul Hafeez Abbasi, all taluka Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, district coordinator Minority Lal Chand, Utam Chand, Mukhi Ram Daas, Misri Mal, Mukhi Bhagwandaas, Baagri community and others were also present.

Earlier, the representatives of the minority community lodged complaints about illegal occupation on the crematories' land in Kandiaro, Mehrabpur, Padedan and demanded police security for the safety of temples.

Mukhi Ram daas demanded that Masaan land in Padedan should be retrieved which was illegally occupied for 20 years, despite court order to retrieve land from encroachers.

