DC Assures Protesters To Arrest Dr. Sher Murderers

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:22 AM

DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Dr. Sher Muhammad Sheikh in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Unidentified gunmen shot dead Dr. Sher Muhammad Sheikh in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

After the incident, relatives of the victim blocked the national highway and demanded the department concerned to arrest the murderers as soon as possible.

The traffic was restored at National Highway after nine hours of successful holding talks with Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Bashir Bareach and SSP Arbab Amjad Kansi.

Earlier, Sher Muhammad Sheikh, a well-known doctor of Wadh, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified gunmen.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured doctor to Civil Hospital Wadh where he succumbed to his injuries.

Relatives of victim became enraged against the murder of Dr. Sher Muhammad Sheikh and blocked the road on Quetta-Karachi National Highway in protest. The road remained blocked from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The road was opened for traffic after assurance to the protesters to arrest murderers of Dr. Sher Muhammad soon by Deputy Commissioner and other officials.

