DC assures provision of clean drinking water to residents

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, Arshad Quyyum Burki on Sunday directed the concerned quarters to resolve the issues pertaining to provision of clean drinking water to the local people and said that a water supply should be ensured throughout the district, uninterruptedly.

He expressed these views during his visit to different water ponds situated in the outskirts of the district. On the occasion, elders of the area met with Deputy Commissioner and lodged their complaints regarding provision of clean drinking water.

Arshad Quyyum assured them for resolving their problems and said that besides, health and education, the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for the provision of clean drinking water to the people. The district administration was utilizing all its available resources to ensure smooth supply of clean drinking water, he added.

The DC also inspected cleanliness condition of water pools and reviewed the under construction boundary wall of the city's main graveyard.