DC Assures Removal Of Encroachments From Qazi Qayoom Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The President of the Hyderabad Battery Association (Registered) Ahmad Idrees Chohan met with the Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, regarding the ongoing anti-encroachment operations. The meeting was also attended by Javed Iqbal and Yaseen Khilji from the Traffic board.
According to a statement issued by the Association, during the meeting, Idrees Chohan appreciated the anti-encroachment campaign and discussed the situation of Qazi Qayoom Road. He pointed out that there were numerous encroachments on this famous road of the city, causing problems for the public. He also mentioned a recent untoward incident. Chohan highlighted that scrap dealers throw battery acid on the road, damaging it, and causing financial losses for shopkeepers.
In response, the Deputy Commissioner Memon assured the removal of encroachments and announced that the second phase of the operation would begin soon, starting with clearing illegal encroachments from Qazi Qayoom Road.
It may be mentioned that earlier, illegal encroachments were removed from various areas of the city, including Bohri Bazaar and mobile Market. Citizens have expressed their satisfaction, stating that the removal of encroachments had made it easier to pass through markets and allowed vehicles to move more freely. They further urged that strict measures be taken to prevent future encroachments in these areas after their removal.
