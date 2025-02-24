Open Menu

DC Assures Removal Of Encroachments From Qazi Qayoom Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DC assures removal of encroachments from Qazi Qayoom Road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The President of the Hyderabad Battery Association (Registered) Ahmad Idrees Chohan met with the Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, regarding the ongoing anti-encroachment operations. The meeting was also attended by Javed Iqbal and Yaseen Khilji from the Traffic board.

According to a statement issued by the Association, during the meeting, Idrees Chohan appreciated the anti-encroachment campaign and discussed the situation of Qazi Qayoom Road. He pointed out that there were numerous encroachments on this famous road of the city, causing problems for the public. He also mentioned a recent untoward incident. Chohan highlighted that scrap dealers throw battery acid on the road, damaging it, and causing financial losses for shopkeepers.

In response, the Deputy Commissioner Memon assured the removal of encroachments and announced that the second phase of the operation would begin soon, starting with clearing illegal encroachments from Qazi Qayoom Road.

It may be mentioned that earlier, illegal encroachments were removed from various areas of the city, including Bohri Bazaar and mobile Market. Citizens have expressed their satisfaction, stating that the removal of encroachments had made it easier to pass through markets and allowed vehicles to move more freely. They further urged that strict measures be taken to prevent future encroachments in these areas after their removal.

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

6 minutes ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

11 minutes ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

11 minutes ago
 Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even p ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognit ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..

41 minutes ago
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' ..

FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package

2 hours ago
 Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Gl ..

Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU ..

ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan