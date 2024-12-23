DC assures resolution of water issues in Shakardara

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram, on Monday assured in a meeting to the community to resolution of water issues in Shakardara Water Supply Scheme.

According to DC office, Assistant Commissioner Lachi and local elders participated in the meeting, where they brought forth the water-related problems faced by the community.

DC attentively listened to the concerns and assured the delegation that he would resolve the issues promptly.

He issued necessary orders to the concerned authorities, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the water crisis in Shakardara.

The delegation expressed gratitude for Deputy Commissioner Kohat's public services and assured their cooperation with the district administration.

This meeting highlights the administration's efforts to engage with the community and address their concerns, ultimately aiming to provide better services and improve the lives of citizens in Kohat.