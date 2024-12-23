Open Menu

DC Assures Resolution Of Water Issues In Shakardara

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC assures resolution of water issues in Shakardara

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram, on Monday assured in a meeting to the community to resolution of water issues in Shakardara Water Supply Scheme.

According to DC office, Assistant Commissioner Lachi and local elders participated in the meeting, where they brought forth the water-related problems faced by the community.

DC attentively listened to the concerns and assured the delegation that he would resolve the issues promptly.

He issued necessary orders to the concerned authorities, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the water crisis in Shakardara.

The delegation expressed gratitude for Deputy Commissioner Kohat's public services and assured their cooperation with the district administration.

This meeting highlights the administration's efforts to engage with the community and address their concerns, ultimately aiming to provide better services and improve the lives of citizens in Kohat.

Related Topics

Resolution Water Kohat

Recent Stories

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students a ..

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province

7 seconds ago
 PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

9 minutes ago
 Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur ho ..

Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital

21 minutes ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

1 hour ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

2 hours ago
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

2 hours ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

2 hours ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

3 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan