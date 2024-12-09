DC Assures Resolving Togh's Issues In Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (C), Abdul Akram Monday held a special meeting with a delegation from Togh area of the district.
During the meeting, the elders presented a number of issues including gas and electricity load shedding.
The deputy commissioner assured the delegation of resolving these issues.
The delegation appreciated the public services of DC and assured their all possible cooperation with the district administration .
APP/azq/378
