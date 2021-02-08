UrduPoint.com
DC Assures Support For PHA In Shady Tree Plantation Campaign

Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak on Monday assured support of district administration for Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in a campaign of shady tree plantation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak on Monday assured support of district administration for Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in a campaign of shady tree plantation.

Holding a meeting with Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza and Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua at his office, the deputy commissioner lauded the efforts of PHA for making city clean and green.

He said that plantation of maximum trees in the city was need of hour to defeat environmental pollution.

The DC said that special focus was being paid for provision of all facilities for masses in the city parks.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that joint efforts were needed to make tree plantation campaign successful. He urged masses to play their role for tree plantation in order to provide environmental pollution free country to our next generation.

DH PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that plantation of seasonal flowers would be made in the city before spring season.

He said that different steps were being taken to increase self income of the department.

