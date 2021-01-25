UrduPoint.com
DC Assures To Give Right To Locals On Mineral Resources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Sherpao Monday said that local people would be given right on mineral resources and any illegal lease agreement awarded in past would be revoked.

Addressing a Jirga of Kamangara tribe, he assured that justice would be done with the local people and lease on mineral resources would be awarded in public with the representation of local representatives.

The elders of Kamangara tribe Abdullah Jan, Mohammad Jalil, Rehmat Wali, Akbar Syed, Habibi, Ishaq, Anwer Ali and Subhan expressed concern over lease of mines granted in past and said that they had no participation in it.

The DC said that their concerns would be addressed and no injustice would be tolerated.

