DC assures to rebuild Hyderabad-SITE Infrastructure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has assured that all available resources would be utilized for rebuilding the infrastructure of Hyderabad SITE in order to alleviate the worries of the industrialists.

He said the asphalt constructed roads with efficient drainage system are the basic rights of any industrial zone adding that the district administration would extend full support to industrialists of Hyderabad to get required industrial infrastructure.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while holding meeting with the delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry which here at his office on Monday. The HSATI delegation led by its Chairman Parvez Fahim Noorwala comprising Muhammad Shahid Qaim-khani, Amir Shahab and Aslam Bawani apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the grievance being faced by the industrialists.

While hearing the grievances, the Deputy Commissioner said, prosperity of the country and the stability of the economy can only be achieved with boosting up the industrial sector of the country.

He termed the grievances of industrialists as serious nature and assured that he would discuss with all the concerned officers to resolve these issues expeditiously.

Earlier, Chairman HSATI Parvez Fahim Noorwala informed the Deputy Commissioner that the drainage system has been completely destroyed adding that not only the roads are in dilapidated condition but the environmental issues in the industrial zone are also deteriorating with the passage of time due to accumulation of sewage water.

He expressed his concerns over large scale of encroachments in the industrial zone adding that as a result of illegal encroachments from grabbers, the industrial zone is losing its credibility. He informed that despite paying regular taxes, the industrialists have been deprived of their basic right which is tantamount to exploiting the industrialists.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation that he will visit SITE Hyderabad soon and said that he will make all possible steps to bring the business atmosphere back in the industrial zone.