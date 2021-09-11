UrduPoint.com

DC Assures To Resolve Basic Issues Of People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

DC assures to resolve basic issues of people

Orakzai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration on Saturday held an open court at Ghiljo, Upper Orakzai to solve people's problems at their doors steps.

The open court chaired by Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid.

Local people and elders while apprising the district administration about their issues have demanded to conduct survey of their damaged houses and compensation, water supply schemes , pavement of streets, repairing of roads, parking lot in front of Ghiljo hospital and availability of essential medicines at basic health units.

Deputy Commissioner said that provincial government has approved Rs.

1.5 billion under integrated development program to solve the problems of the district and assured to meet all genuine demands of people.

He asked local people to form a representative committee to be in touch with Assistant Commissioner, Upper Orakzai regarding their issues.

He directed Assistant Commissioner and officers of all departments to resolve people's issues at the earliest.

Member provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai Adnan Ahmed, officers of all relevant departments and large numbers of people of the area were also present on the occasion.

