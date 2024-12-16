Open Menu

DC Assures To Resolve Citizens' Complaints On Top Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday said that under the open-door policy, the problems and issues confronting by citizen were resolving on the foremost priority

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesman, the DC assured the citizens that their genuine issues would be addressed amicably and also directed the ICT administration to engage with citizen and make it easier for them to hear and tackle issues immediately.

Irfan Nawaz urged all district administration offices remain accessible to the public under open-door policy and emphasized that action would be taken against any officials who fail to attend to citizens’ complaints during office hours.

He also encouraged citizens to visit these offices without any references or connections.

