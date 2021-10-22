UrduPoint.com

DC Assures To Resolve Issues Of Minority Community In District Khyber

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber district Mansoor Arshad on Friday said that protection of basic rights and provision of basic facilities to the people especially to the minorities for which all resources were being utilized.

While chairing a meeting of the district advisory committee on minority communities which was also attended by Member provincial assembly from minority community Wilson Wazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan, Assistant Commissioner (Jamrud) Jawad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (Bara) Naik Muhammad Bangash, Assistant Commissioner (Landikotal) Akbar Iftikhar Ahmed, Sikh leader Baba Jee Gurpal Singh Tehsil Municipal Committee Officers, education Department Officer and officials of other department.

The meeting discussed basic issues of minority and Sikh community like construction of Shamshan Ghat, construction of residential colonies at tehsil level, 5 percent employment quota, scholarships, dowry funds and other basic facilities.

After the meeting, the deputy commissioner also distributed appointment letters among minority community for vacant posts of Niab Qasads in Local Government Department, Khyber district.

The DC said that in the light of the orders of the provincial government, a meeting of the Advisory Committee for Minority Community was being held on monthly basis, besides regularly holding Khuli Katcheris in which officials of departments were present to address issues of people on the spot.

He said the district administration was well aware of its responsibilities and taking appropriate steps to resolve all issues of the minority community.

