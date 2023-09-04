DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tando Jan Muhammad

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Leghari on Monday held a meeting with the Chairman Town Committee Tando Jan Muhammad and Notables citizens regarding the problems faced by Tando Jan Muhammad City reconstruction of the city survey record

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustafa Leghari on Monday held a meeting with the Chairman Town Committee Tando Jan Muhammad and Notables citizens regarding the problems faced by Tando Jan Muhammad City reconstruction of the city survey record.

The deputy commissioner assured the Chairman Town Committee Tando Jan Muhammad and notables of the city that Tando Jan Muhammad City has a historical status and Mirpurkhas district administration will play a key role in solving the long-standing problems of the city.

This will improve the city and reduce the problems of the people.