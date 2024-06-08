DC Astore Chairs Meeting Regarding Electricity Bills Recovery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
A meeting was held on Saturday regarding the recovery of electricity bills under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Astore Muhammad Tariq
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held on Saturday regarding the recovery of electricity bills under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Astore Muhammad Tariq.
The Executive Engineer of the Electronics Department, Zahidullah, and other high officials also participated in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that the process of recovering electricity bill balances should be expedited and there should be no lapses in it. If there is any obstacle in the collection of balances, the district administration will fully cooperate with the electronics department, and in this regard, the Department of Electronics should provide a list of all those defaulters who are causing obstruction in the payment of bills, he added.
He also warned that strict legal action will be taken against all such defaulters, and no concession will be made in this regard.
APP/saf/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health
QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..
Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways22 minutes ago
-
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH22 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China22 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha22 minutes ago
-
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan21 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness, beautification arrangements21 minutes ago
-
QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar21 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggression, genocide of Pa ..21 minutes ago
-
Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique takes notice of fire incident at hospital21 minutes ago
-
Additional Commissioner Sibi launches polio campaign21 minutes ago