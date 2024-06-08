DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held on Saturday regarding the recovery of electricity bills under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Astore Muhammad Tariq.

The Executive Engineer of the Electronics Department, Zahidullah, and other high officials also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that the process of recovering electricity bill balances should be expedited and there should be no lapses in it. If there is any obstacle in the collection of balances, the district administration will fully cooperate with the electronics department, and in this regard, the Department of Electronics should provide a list of all those defaulters who are causing obstruction in the payment of bills, he added.

He also warned that strict legal action will be taken against all such defaulters, and no concession will be made in this regard.

