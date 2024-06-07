Open Menu

DC Astore Chairs Peace Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DC Astore chairs Peace Committee meeting

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Tariq on Friday chaired an important meeting of Peace Committee in Astore.

According DC Office, Muhamad Tariq praised the Committee for its positive and key role in maintaining peace and order in the district.

While addressing the meeting, he said that the Committee had always played a vital role in resolving issues and promoting harmony in the region. He expressed gratitude to the members of the Peace Committee for their efforts.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted that Astor was a peaceful district and its people were peace-loving and connected with each other through strong social bonds.

He emphasized that the people of Astor were understanding each other's problems and live in harmony, which was a testament to the district's peaceful nature.

The meeting was attended by SSP Astor Abdul Samad, Assistant Commissioner Astor Ehsan-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner Shonter Muhammad Hussain Bhatt and other members of the Peace Committee.

