DC Astore stresses importance of education for progress

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq said on Wednesday that no society can develop without educated and knowledgeable people.

According to DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of education in character building and training.

While Speaking at Standard Public School's annual prize distribution ceremony, he emphasized that education is essential for achieving goals and fulfilling responsibilities.

He encouraged everyone to pursue education to make progress in all fields.

He praised the school's excellent academic performance and congratulated students Dr. Bushra Ali and Labnia Hussain for their outstanding achievements.

Labnia Hussain credited her success to her parents and teachers, saying their hard work and dedication enabled her to achieve her goals.

SSP Astore, Abdul Samad also emphasized the importance of education for achieving success and serving the nation.

