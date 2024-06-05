DC Astore Stresses Importance Of Education For Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq said on Wednesday that no society can develop without educated and knowledgeable people
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq said on Wednesday that no society can develop without educated and knowledgeable people.
According to DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of education in character building and training.
While Speaking at Standard Public School's annual prize distribution ceremony, he emphasized that education is essential for achieving goals and fulfilling responsibilities.
He encouraged everyone to pursue education to make progress in all fields.
He praised the school's excellent academic performance and congratulated students Dr. Bushra Ali and Labnia Hussain for their outstanding achievements.
Labnia Hussain credited her success to her parents and teachers, saying their hard work and dedication enabled her to achieve her goals.
SSP Astore, Abdul Samad also emphasized the importance of education for achieving success and serving the nation.
APP/saf/378
Recent Stories
No ban on court reporting: IHC
WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies
PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit
Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025
CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution
Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Centre
FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements
PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages
Israeli widespread use of white phosphorus in south Lebanon risking civilians: H ..
BTTN holds seminar about addressing issues of higher education
Tokyo stocks open lower
7th Agri Census to help devise best policy: Livestock secretary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No ban on court reporting: IHC2 minutes ago
-
WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies2 minutes ago
-
PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit2 minutes ago
-
CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution13 seconds ago
-
Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Centre15 seconds ago
-
FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements15 minutes ago
-
PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages17 minutes ago
-
BTTN holds seminar about addressing issues of higher educationfew seconds
-
7th Agri Census to help devise best policy: Livestock secretary9 minutes ago
-
Police officer suspended in Sialkot9 minutes ago
-
State-of-art academic blocks inaugurated at FATA Varsity9 minutes ago
-
Foreign Service Officers visit Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)9 minutes ago