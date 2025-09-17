DC Astore visited upper areas of Astore

(@FahadShabbir)

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Owais Abbasi, visited the upper areas of Tehsil Shounter district Astore and reviewed the issues requiring attention. In village Chogam, the Deputy Commissioner examined a land dispute between the parties and, in their presence, issued his decision, thereby resolving the matter.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner strictly directed the contractor to speed up the work on the Astore Valley Road from Gorikot to Shounter section.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited village Rattu and reviewed the land-related issue concerning the construction of a high school building. In the presence of both parties, he issued his decision and instructed the concerned contractor to start work while maintaining quality standards.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the under-construction Darlay to Kala Pani road.

The relevant officers briefed him on the construction progress and provided detailed updates. He instructed them to accelerate the pace of work.

Afterward, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Spay Hydel Power Project. The site engineer briefed him about the project, upon which he directed that all obstacles hindering the project be removed immediately so that it could be completed before the start of winter, ensuring electricity generation begins on time.

Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner also visited health centers and educational institutions, reviewing the facilities available there. He instructed the staff posted at the medical centers to ensure their presence at all times and to provide maximum relief to patients using the available resources.