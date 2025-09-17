DC Astore Visited Upper Areas Of Astore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Owais Abbasi, visited the upper areas of Tehsil Shounter district Astore and reviewed the issues requiring attention. In village Chogam, the Deputy Commissioner examined a land dispute between the parties and, in their presence, issued his decision, thereby resolving the matter.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner strictly directed the contractor to speed up the work on the Astore Valley Road from Gorikot to Shounter section.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited village Rattu and reviewed the land-related issue concerning the construction of a high school building. In the presence of both parties, he issued his decision and instructed the concerned contractor to start work while maintaining quality standards.
Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the under-construction Darlay to Kala Pani road.
The relevant officers briefed him on the construction progress and provided detailed updates. He instructed them to accelerate the pace of work.
Afterward, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Spay Hydel Power Project. The site engineer briefed him about the project, upon which he directed that all obstacles hindering the project be removed immediately so that it could be completed before the start of winter, ensuring electricity generation begins on time.
Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner also visited health centers and educational institutions, reviewing the facilities available there. He instructed the staff posted at the medical centers to ensure their presence at all times and to provide maximum relief to patients using the available resources.
Recent Stories
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt plans eco tourism zone at Usho Forest Kalam: Secretary2 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks report on Kurram situation2 minutes ago
-
DC Astore visited upper areas of Astore2 minutes ago
-
Sherry condole over the sad demise of Sanjrani,s father12 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police nab child assault suspect and notorious drug dealer12 minutes ago
-
Iranian Ambassador calls on Raza Hayat Harraj22 minutes ago
-
KP introduces new vehicle registration, number plate system22 minutes ago
-
Polio drive continues peacefully amid tight security measures in Tank22 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept intensifies relief operations for animals in flood-hit Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
One dead, one injured as motorcycle crushed by coaster in Abbottabad32 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed, SHO injured in Charsadda encounter32 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attacks on Miryan police station, Mazangah checkpost foiled32 minutes ago