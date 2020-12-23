DC attends Christmas event, distributes sweets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday attended a Christmas celebration event organized here at the church of St. Bonaventure High school Hyderabad. The Bishop of Hyderabad Region along with members of church and Christian community attended the event.

The DC while greeting the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas said that all minorities in Pakistan were enjoying fundamental rights under the Constitution. Promoting interfaith harmony was the way forward in creating tolerance in the society, the DC noted and added "We respect all religions and attend the religious events of minorities living in the country." Fuad Ghaffar Soomro along with AC city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab also distributed sweets and cakes among Christian community members.