DC Attends CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 Trials Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir on Wednesday attended the ongoing talent trials under the special initiative Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games 2025. T
he district Lodhran was witnessing an enthusiastic response as young athletes actively participate in trials organized with great zeal and passion.
Trials for girls’hockey and boys’ volleyball were successfully conducted at the New Stadium Lodhran,attracting talented players from across the district who demonstrated remarkable skills and sportsmanship.
During her visit to the stadium,Dr.Lubna Nazir observed the sports events and interacted with the athletes.
She commended the young players for their energy and commitment and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.
Addressing the athletes,Dr.Nazir emphasized that the CM Summer Games represent a golden opportunity for the youth – not only promoting physical well-being but also strengthening social cohesion and self-confidence.
She appreciated the efforts of coaches,technical staff and the sports department.
Dr. Nazir particularly highlighted her meeting with the female athletes,calling it an honor.
She encouraged them to pursue their dreams with dedication and perseverance,reinforcing the importance of women’s active participation in sports.
District Sports Officer,Sajid Mahmood provided a detailed briefing on the initiative.
He informed that athletes showing exceptional performance in the district trials will be selected to represent Lodhran in the upcoming Inter-District Games under the Multan division.
He further added that the CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 were a major step toward polishing the local talent and promoting a sports culture at the grassroots level.
