Open Menu

DC Attends CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 Trials Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM

DC attends CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 trials ceremony

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir on Wednesday attended the ongoing talent trials under the special initiative Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games 2025. T

he district Lodhran was witnessing an enthusiastic response as young athletes actively participate in trials organized with great zeal and passion.

Trials for girls’hockey and boys’ volleyball were successfully conducted at the New Stadium Lodhran,attracting talented players from across the district who demonstrated remarkable skills and sportsmanship.

During her visit to the stadium,Dr.Lubna Nazir observed the sports events and interacted with the athletes.

She commended the young players for their energy and commitment and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

Addressing the athletes,Dr.Nazir emphasized that the CM Summer Games represent a golden opportunity for the youth – not only promoting physical well-being but also strengthening social cohesion and self-confidence.

She appreciated the efforts of coaches,technical staff and the sports department.

Dr. Nazir particularly highlighted her meeting with the female athletes,calling it an honor.

She encouraged them to pursue their dreams with dedication and perseverance,reinforcing the importance of women’s active participation in sports.

District Sports Officer,Sajid Mahmood provided a detailed briefing on the initiative.

He informed that athletes showing exceptional performance in the district trials will be selected to represent Lodhran in the upcoming Inter-District Games under the Multan division.

He further added that the CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 were a major step toward polishing the local talent and promoting a sports culture at the grassroots level.

Recent Stories

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

3 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximat ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft

33 minutes ago
 TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete thir ..

TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project

33 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team followi ..

UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season

33 minutes ago
 UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince o ..

UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

48 minutes ago
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces inju ..

Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.

58 minutes ago
 Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Ara ..

Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing T ..

UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team

1 hour ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zea ..

Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today

1 hour ago
 TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan wit ..

TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..

1 hour ago
 60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethra ..

60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan