DC Attends Free Medical Camp Organized By HUJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Aabdeen Memon attended a free Medical Camp organized by the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) on Sunday.

On this occasion DC distributed appreciation Certificates among the dedicated doctors in recognition of their remarkable services.

Addressing the event, he emphasized the importance of such medical camps for the welfare of underprivileged communities.

He encouraged doctors to continue their acts of kindness for humanity, stating “ If we help someone, Allah will help us by doing good deeds. We will be rewarded by Almighty Allah.”

DC said that such initiatives play avital role in ensuring healthcare accessibility for those in need. Let's support and promote acts of kindness in our society.

APP/nsm

