DC Attends I Day Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DC attends I Day ceremony

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa attended the Independence Day ceremony held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model Town A, here Monday.

He cut the cake in the special ceremony to mark the day.

Father Nasir Emanuel OP, Father Yasir Paul, Additional DC Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Mujahid Abbas, and members of the Christian community were also present.

Prayers were offered for the stability, development, and prosperity of the country.

