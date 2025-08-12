DC attends I-Day ceremony

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the valiant response of Pakistan’s armed forces to the enemy during Marka-e-Haq has enhanced the joy of Independence Day across the country.

She expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony held at the E-Khidmat Markaz Lodhran in connection with Independence Day festivities. “The entire nation witnessed how our brave Army confronted the enemy with unmatched courage, even striking deep within enemy territory,” she said.

To mark the occasion, the DC along with staff members of the e-Khidmat Markaz, participated in a cake-cutting ceremony.

The event was attended by ADCG Asad Ali Budh, Incharge e-Khidmat Markaz Syed Abdul Ahad Gardezi, Chief Officer District Council Rao Muhammad Ali, and XEN Muhammad Mohsin.

Dr. Lubna Nazir also planted a tree in the green lawn of the office under the ongoing plantation drive as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The event saw enthusiastic participation from both officers and staff of the e-Khidmat Markaz, reflecting their patriotic fervor.

She extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day and reaffirmed that, in line with the directives of the Government of Punjab, the Independence day was being celebrated with great enthusiasm.