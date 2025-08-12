DC Attends I-Day Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the valiant response of Pakistan’s armed forces to the enemy during Marka-e-Haq has enhanced the joy of Independence Day across the country.
She expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony held at the E-Khidmat Markaz Lodhran in connection with Independence Day festivities. “The entire nation witnessed how our brave Army confronted the enemy with unmatched courage, even striking deep within enemy territory,” she said.
To mark the occasion, the DC along with staff members of the e-Khidmat Markaz, participated in a cake-cutting ceremony.
The event was attended by ADCG Asad Ali Budh, Incharge e-Khidmat Markaz Syed Abdul Ahad Gardezi, Chief Officer District Council Rao Muhammad Ali, and XEN Muhammad Mohsin.
Dr. Lubna Nazir also planted a tree in the green lawn of the office under the ongoing plantation drive as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The event saw enthusiastic participation from both officers and staff of the e-Khidmat Markaz, reflecting their patriotic fervor.
She extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day and reaffirmed that, in line with the directives of the Government of Punjab, the Independence day was being celebrated with great enthusiasm.
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC attends I-Day ceremony4 minutes ago
-
Cops suspended over harassing youngster4 minutes ago
-
SMIU finalises “Ma'arka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi” arrangements4 minutes ago
-
James Iqbal stresses youth empowerment on International Youth Day4 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders public-friendly policing, strict action against criminals4 minutes ago
-
STEVTA marks Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Pak Army, IUB, Houbara Foundation broadcast seed in Cholistan to restore ecosystem4 minutes ago
-
Multan police bust 31 criminal gangs, recover loot worth over Rs69 million4 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe India's Independence Day as Black Day on August 154 minutes ago
-
Two newly-elected senators take oath14 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support for sports promotion in Universities14 minutes ago