DC Attends School Awards Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk underscored the pivotal role of quality education in national development while addressing the 11th Annual Awards and Excellence Ceremony at Allied School Muhammadan Campus, held at a marquee.
The DC distributed awards and certificates among outstanding students, teachers, and staff in recognition of their achievements in academics and co-curricular activities.
He commended the school administration for maintaining a disciplined and conducive learning environment. He said that such events contribute significantly to students' morale and confidence, which are essential for academic growth.
He urged students to pursue their education with sincerity, diligence, and integrity to become valuable citizens of the country. The DC congratulated the school on the successful conduct of the event.
