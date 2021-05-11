UrduPoint.com
DC Attock, AC Fatehjang Made OSDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Assistant Commissioner Fatehjang Azeem Shoukat Awan on Tuesday were officers on special duty (OSDs) and ordered to report to Services and General Administration Department Lahore

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Attock Shehryar Arif Khan was given the additional charge of DC Attock.

The two officers were reportedly made OSDs in connection with an inquiry regarding the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project where alterations were carried out without approval only benefit some influential property dealers and land lords.

