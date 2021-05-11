DC Attock, AC Fatehjang made OSDs

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Assistant Commissioner Fatehjang Azeem Shoukat Awan on Tuesday were officers on special duty (OSDs) and ordered to report to Services and General Administration Department Lahore.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Attock Shehryar Arif Khan was given the additional charge of DC Attock.

The two officers were reportedly made OSDs in connection with an inquiry regarding the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project where alterations were carried out without approval only benefit some influential property dealers and land lords.