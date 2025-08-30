DC Attock Emphasizes Unity And Security For Rabi-ul-Awwal Gatherings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has highlighted the significance of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the month of blessings and mercy, and the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). While chairing a meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday, the DC emphasized that this sacred month teaches unity and sacrifice, and it is through this spirit that the forces of evil can be defeated.
The meeting, attended by Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and District Police Officer Sardar Mavarhan Khan, discussed the arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings. The DC assured that the district administration has completed all necessary preparations, including the provision of full municipal facilities.
DPO Sardar Mavarhan Khan informed the meeting that a comprehensive security plan has been finalized in coordination with the district administration.
Foolproof security will be ensured for all religious gatherings during the month, and control rooms will be established at district and tehsil levels to monitor the situation in real-time. This will enable prompt response to any situation that may arise.
Members of the Peace Committee assured that all schools of thought will extend full cooperation with the district administration and police during this holy month. They presented their recommendations, emphasizing the importance of unity, harmony, and solidarity in the face of challenges.
The DC also highlighted that Attock has always been a cradle of peace, and this tradition must continue.
