DC Attock Orders To Close Public And Private Educational Institutes

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar has ordered to close all the public and private educational institutes till further orders owing to alarming surge in number of Covid-19 cases.

The decision has been taken on the reports issued by District Health Authority.

It is worth mentioning that during the last few weeks more than 60 schools were sealed in the district as Corona cases were reported among the students and teachers . As per the data released by education department , almost 1936 test were conducted and out of these tests 144 were found positive. CEO Education Mohsin Abbas has said that the order will be implemented in letter and spirit and action will be taken against those violating this order.

More Stories From Pakistan

