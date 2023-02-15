UrduPoint.com

DC Attock Raids The Check Post In Hazro

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

DC Attock raids the check post in Hazro

The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise raid at the check post of Motorway Chach Interchange Hazro on Wednesday directed the food department and other allied agencies to control the inter-provincial smuggling of wheat flour to KP and other districts through all existing points of the district Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise raid at the check post of Motorway Chach Interchange Hazro on Wednesday directed the food department and other allied agencies to control the inter-provincial smuggling of wheat flour to KP and other districts through all existing points of the district Attock.

He was also accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf and other relevant officers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has also stressed upon the administration to remain vigilant on the illegal movement of wheat flour through any exit following the recent directives of the provincial government to ensure the supply of commodities in the district.

He said that stern action will be taken against the wheat flour smugglers on the spot besides initiating legal proceedings against the other delinquents if involved in the inter-provincial and inter-district smuggling. He also checked the attendance register of the officials deployed at these checking points with the advice to perform their official duties with dedication.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Attock also took a sudden round of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro where he showed his strong displeasure over the hospital management of the unhygienic conditions and showed the least interest towards the necessary health care facilities to the patients who came from the far-flung slum areas of tehsil Hazro.

He also asked the indoor and outpatients about any problems they faced during their treatment.

Earlier, he thoroughly checked the attendance register of the faculty, para-medical staff, laboratory, medical store, trauma center, and medical wards.

He also urged the hospital administration to ensure the provision of all necessary health care facilities to the patients on a priority basis as per instructions of the government failing which responsible will be fixed, accordingly.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Attock Hazro Post All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) holds 13th con ..

Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) holds 13th convocation to confer degrees on ..

36 seconds ago
 PFA catches vehicle loaded with dead animal

PFA catches vehicle loaded with dead animal

38 seconds ago
 Lithuania to Close Stasylos Checkpoint With Belaru ..

Lithuania to Close Stasylos Checkpoint With Belarus Until End of 2024 - Interior ..

39 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan for admission solution of deprived ..

CM Balochistan for admission solution of deprived students in MC: Imran Gachki

41 seconds ago
 NA body seeks rationale fee structure of private m ..

NA body seeks rationale fee structure of private medical colleges

4 minutes ago
 Minister for National Health Services, Regulations ..

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.