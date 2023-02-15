DC Attock raids the check post in Hazro

The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise raid at the check post of Motorway Chach Interchange Hazro on Wednesday directed the food department and other allied agencies to control the inter-provincial smuggling of wheat flour to KP and other districts through all existing points of the district Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza during his surprise raid at the check post of Motorway Chach Interchange Hazro on Wednesday directed the food department and other allied agencies to control the inter-provincial smuggling of wheat flour to KP and other districts through all existing points of the district Attock.

He was also accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf and other relevant officers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has also stressed upon the administration to remain vigilant on the illegal movement of wheat flour through any exit following the recent directives of the provincial government to ensure the supply of commodities in the district.

He said that stern action will be taken against the wheat flour smugglers on the spot besides initiating legal proceedings against the other delinquents if involved in the inter-provincial and inter-district smuggling. He also checked the attendance register of the officials deployed at these checking points with the advice to perform their official duties with dedication.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Attock also took a sudden round of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro where he showed his strong displeasure over the hospital management of the unhygienic conditions and showed the least interest towards the necessary health care facilities to the patients who came from the far-flung slum areas of tehsil Hazro.

He also asked the indoor and outpatients about any problems they faced during their treatment.

Earlier, he thoroughly checked the attendance register of the faculty, para-medical staff, laboratory, medical store, trauma center, and medical wards.

He also urged the hospital administration to ensure the provision of all necessary health care facilities to the patients on a priority basis as per instructions of the government failing which responsible will be fixed, accordingly.