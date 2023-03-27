DC Attock visited the free flour points established in Tehsil Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the free floor points established in Tehsil Hazro, Pindi Ghib, Jund, Hasan Abdal and Attock, ADCR Waqas Aslam Marth also accompanied him on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Attock reviewed the arrangements made for the public, security and delivery of free flour, and separate counters for men, women, the elderly and special persons.

On this occasion, he issued instructions that eligible citizens can get free flour immediately after checking and registering their identity cards at the Mega Points.

He appreciated AC Hazro Kamran Ashraf and AC Jand Muhammad Irfan Hunjara and instructed to all ACs provide more facilities to the public.