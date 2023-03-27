UrduPoint.com

DC Attock Visited The Free Flour Points Established In Tehsil Hazro

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

DC Attock visited the free flour points established in Tehsil Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the free floor points established in Tehsil Hazro, Pindi Ghib, Jund, Hasan Abdal and Attock, ADCR Waqas Aslam Marth also accompanied him on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Attock reviewed the arrangements made for the public, security and delivery of free flour, and separate counters for men, women, the elderly and special persons.

On this occasion, he issued instructions that eligible citizens can get free flour immediately after checking and registering their identity cards at the Mega Points.

He appreciated AC Hazro Kamran Ashraf and AC Jand Muhammad Irfan Hunjara and instructed to all ACs provide more facilities to the public.

Related Topics

Attock Hasan Abdal Hazro Jand Women All Flour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before c ..

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before court in seven cases

1 hour ago
 PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection aga ..

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection again: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

4 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.