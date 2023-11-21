Open Menu

DC Attock Visits Deaf And Defective School

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 06:02 PM

DC Attock visits Deaf and Defective School

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the Deaf and Defective School on Tuesday in People's Colony, Attock where he distributed helping devices to the special children and encouraged the children

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the Deaf and Defective school on Tuesday in People's Colony, Attock where he distributed helping devices to the special children and encouraged the children.

According to the DC office, Rao Atif Raza while speaking to the audience said that special persons are an integral part of our society and it is our utmost duty to fulfill all their needs and give them all the due rights.

DC assured the special persons that whatever problem the deaf and dumb people were facing the district government was willing to solve on priority.

Rao Atif Raza also inspected the stalls set up by the special children where various hand-made items from the special children were kept.

On this occasion, District education Officer Special Education Rawalpindi, Deputy Director Public Relations (DDPR) Shehzad Niaz, Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club (Regd.), and other officers were also present at the event.

Related Topics

Education Rawalpindi Attock Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia says thwarted Ukrainian landings in Kherson

Russia says thwarted Ukrainian landings in Kherson

12 seconds ago
 PPP to sweep general elections 2024

PPP to sweep general elections 2024

2 minutes ago
 Algeria keen to promote trade, economic ties with ..

Algeria keen to promote trade, economic ties with Pakistan: envoy

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan secures two-year extension in MMPA exempt ..

Pakistan secures two-year extension in MMPA exemption period

3 minutes ago
 Milei says could take two years to tame Argentina' ..

Milei says could take two years to tame Argentina's inflation

3 minutes ago
 SAU distributes laptops under Prime Minister’s L ..

SAU distributes laptops under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme

6 minutes ago
HESCO claims recovery of Rs8.319 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs8.319 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

8 minutes ago
 Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss progress ..

Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss progress on CPEC

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit n ..

Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit next year: Minister

8 minutes ago
 60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste bur ..

60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste burning

8 minutes ago
 One held with 12kg Hashish

One held with 12kg Hashish

8 minutes ago
 Political parties eye on young voters to achieve v ..

Political parties eye on young voters to achieve victory in 2024 general electio ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan