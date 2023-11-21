DC Attock visits Deaf and Defective School

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the Deaf and Defective School on Tuesday in People's Colony, Attock where he distributed helping devices to the special children and encouraged the children

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited the Deaf and Defective school on Tuesday in People's Colony, Attock where he distributed helping devices to the special children and encouraged the children.

According to the DC office, Rao Atif Raza while speaking to the audience said that special persons are an integral part of our society and it is our utmost duty to fulfill all their needs and give them all the due rights.

DC assured the special persons that whatever problem the deaf and dumb people were facing the district government was willing to solve on priority.

Rao Atif Raza also inspected the stalls set up by the special children where various hand-made items from the special children were kept.

On this occasion, District education Officer Special Education Rawalpindi, Deputy Director Public Relations (DDPR) Shehzad Niaz, Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club (Regd.), and other officers were also present at the event.