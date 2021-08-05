UrduPoint.com

DC Awaran Chairs Meeting For Preparation Of Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran Thursday said, like other parts of the country, Independence Day would be celebrated in Awaran district on August 14th

He was chairing a meeting of district administration officers which was held at DC office regarding preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

Apart from hoisting, important buildings should be illuminated with electric light bulbs.

He directed special measures should be taken to take precautionary measures in view of corona virus, strict security arrangements will be made by police, levies and other security agencies.

He said that on this auspicious occasion, every individual, realizing his national responsibility, should be committed to the protection, development and prosperity of the homeland and play their role in strengthening national unity and stability.

