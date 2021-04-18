UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Awaran Chairs Meeting To Ensure Implementation Of Smart Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

DC Awaran chairs meeting to ensure implementation of smart lockdown

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Sunday chaired an important meeting on Smart Lockdown to ensure implementation of smart lockdown and SOPs.

The meeting was attended by district officers and business representatives.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran apprised the entire business community of the decision of Smart Lockdown of the provincial government said that in view of the third most dangerous wave of Coronavirus, the Balochistan government has decided that till May 1, there will be lockdown in the bazaars on Saturday and Sunday two days a week and transport outside the province will also be banned during these two days.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran urged the traders to keep their shops closed in Smart Lockdown in full cooperation with the management and to open shops from 6 am to 6 pm on other days.

Despite they should take all precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus and avoid crowd of people in their shops, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran further said that violation of smart lockdown and SOPs are not acceptable in any case, strict action will be taken against those shopkeepers in case of violation .

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Awaran May Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

44 minutes ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

1 hour ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

3 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.