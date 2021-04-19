DC Awaran chairs meeting to ensure implementation of smart lockdown

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Sunday chaired an important meeting on Smart Lockdown to ensure implementation of smart lockdown and SOPs.

The meeting was attended by district officers and business representatives.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran apprised the entire business community of the decision of Smart Lockdown of the provincial government said that in view of the third most dangerous wave of Coronavirus, the Balochistan government has decided that till May 1, there will be lockdown in the bazaars on Saturday and Sunday two days a week and transport outside the province will also be banned during these two days.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran urged the traders to keep their shops closed in Smart Lockdown in full cooperation with the management and to open shops from 6 am to 6 pm on other days.

Despite they should take all precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus and avoid crowd of people in their shops, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran further said that violation of smart lockdown and SOPs are not acceptable in any case, strict action will be taken against those shopkeepers in case of violation .