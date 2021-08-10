DC Awaran chairs meeting to finalize preparation of August 14

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Kethran Tuesday chaired a meeting to finalize preparations of August 14 in order to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal in the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Kethran Tuesday chaired a meeting to finalize preparations of August 14 in order to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal in the district.

The meeting was attended by district officers and other officials concerned.

The deputy commissioner said the main flag hoisting ceremony on August 14 would be held at the DC office and the processions on August 14 would be taken out from different areas, adding, the role of shopkeepers was also important for illuminating the Bazaars during the celebration of the August 14.

The competition of games would be held in the area on the same day.

He said the preparations have been finalized for Independence Day celebration.

Assistant Commissioner, Police and FC will look into security arrangements regarding Independence Day.

He also instructed officers to display national flags and lights at their respective offices.