DC Awaran directs to complete work of development projects for interest of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran Wednesday directed the officers to take measures to complete work of ongoing development schemes timely keeping in view the standard for wider interest of the public.

He expressed these views while inspecting the progress of ongoing development projects in the area.

The DC was briefed about the progress of ongoing development schemes by the concerned official.

The deputy commissioner said that the government was taking steps in the wider interest of the people so that public issues were reduced.

The journey of change would begin with the commencement and timely completion of implementation of development projects, he added.

He said officers should formulate services and development plans for the welfare of the people keeping in view the effective communication between them that would directly benefit the people.

He also urged the officials to take special care of the timely completion and quality of the projects.

Saifullah Khetran stressed to plant new trees and take steps to protect the trees that had been planted to issue of climate change.

He said people should take participate in tree planting and provide a healthy environment for future generations He also visited the district headquarters hospital to review the health facilities.

Talking on the occasion, he said providing treatment facilities to the people was the t responsibility of the government in the area.

Dr. Zatbi briefed the DC regarding the function of the hospital and other matters.