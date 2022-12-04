UrduPoint.com

DC Awaran Distributes Orders Of Appointments To 137 Levies Force Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

DC Awaran distributes orders of appointments to 137 Levies Force personnel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Juma Dad Khan on Sunday distributed the orders of posting to 137 Levies Force personnel of Awaran district.

The solemn ceremony was held at the Spur Complex, Awaran, where a large number of newly appointed Levies Force personnel and other officials were present.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Awaran said that today, he congratulated all the Levies personnel who have become part of the Levies force after passing the test and interview and fitness.

He said that their deployment and inducting of a large number of jawans into the Levies Force would further increase the strength of the Levies Force and could contribute to maintaining the security system in a better manner.

The DC said the Levies Force was a veteran and a distinguished security force that has performed its role in protecting the people and national property in the province under the mood and objective conditions of Balochistan.

"With the joining of 137 jawans in the levies Force in Awaran district, the levies force here will emerge as a strong force and will get more support to carry out the security affairs in an efficient manner", he said.

Addressing the young men who received the orders, he said that the newly appointed young men should offer their services with honesty, integrity, and perform this national duty in a good manner in order to maintain peace in the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Young Awaran Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

13 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

21 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

21 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

21 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.