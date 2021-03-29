UrduPoint.com
DC Awaran Greets Hindu Community On Holi Festival

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Khatiran congratulated the Hindu community on the Holi festival on Monday

In a message, Mir Saifullah said that the festival of Holi strengthens the spirit of peace, friendship and mutual respect in our society. Hindu community living in Balochistan for centuries has become ingrained in our civilization and culture and under the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said minorities have equal rights and complete religious freedom while islam also teaches respect for other religions and mutual respect in the traditions of our province.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Saifullah said the Hindu community and minorities were playing their role for development of the province and the country.

He urged the Hindu community to include those community members in their festivities who cannot afford to celebrate the Holi festival and to offer special prayers for the development and stability of the country.

