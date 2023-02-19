UrduPoint.com

DC Awaran Imposes Ban On Cutting Of Trees, Timbers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran imposed a ban on cutting wood in the Awaran district and smuggling to other districts on the complaint of the public, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said that deforestation was a hugely harmful practice, hampering the response to local and global environmental challenges, and illegal logging was an offence and punishable.

He said that it has been heard that trees and timbers were being cut in the Awaran district and were being moved outside the district.

In this regard, The DC issued instructions to all the officials under the district administration to keep a close watch on the persons guilty of such crimes and report to the concerned SHOs and police stations and file an FIR against those who cut trees and move them outside the district.

