UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran Visits Sasta Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said Sasta Bazaar was organized in Awaran under the direction of Balochistan government in order to provide maximum facilities of items at low price to people in the Holy month of Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said Sasta Bazaar was organized in Awaran under the direction of Balochistan government in order to provide maximum facilities of items at low price to people in the Holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while visiting the Sasta Bazaar adding that all other items including groceries are available in it and various stalls have been set up for drinks and utility stores where citizens are shopping with satisfaction.

He said the district administration has supported the Anjuman-e-Tajiran and their support in organizing the Sasta Bazaar. Concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

He visited the stalls of the items and asked the prices of goods and also met the citizens and buyers and asked them about the Sasta Bazaar market.

Expressing satisfaction over the setting of Bazaar, the citizens said that they have got a lot of relief from it and they are shopping various items including sugar, pulses, ghee, flour and other food items at cheap price as compared to the City bazaar.

DC said holding of Sasta Bazaar would surely bring relief to the people by buying things at reasonable prices which would also help to decrease artificial inflation in the area.

He said that Ramazan is a blessed month and there is a golden opportunity to earn good deeds in this month.

He said that a two-day Sasta Bazaar would be organized during the entire month of Ramazan to provide maximum relief to the people.

Related Topics

Balochistan Price Awaran Gold Market All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

2 minutes ago

FIEDMC sets up complaint cell

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria Declares One Russian Diplomat Persona Non ..

6 minutes ago

Three Tajik Citizens Hospitalized After Border Con ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.