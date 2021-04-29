DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said Sasta Bazaar was organized in Awaran under the direction of Balochistan government in order to provide maximum facilities of items at low price to people in the Holy month of Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday said Sasta Bazaar was organized in Awaran under the direction of Balochistan government in order to provide maximum facilities of items at low price to people in the Holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while visiting the Sasta Bazaar adding that all other items including groceries are available in it and various stalls have been set up for drinks and utility stores where citizens are shopping with satisfaction.

He said the district administration has supported the Anjuman-e-Tajiran and their support in organizing the Sasta Bazaar. Concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

He visited the stalls of the items and asked the prices of goods and also met the citizens and buyers and asked them about the Sasta Bazaar market.

Expressing satisfaction over the setting of Bazaar, the citizens said that they have got a lot of relief from it and they are shopping various items including sugar, pulses, ghee, flour and other food items at cheap price as compared to the City bazaar.

DC said holding of Sasta Bazaar would surely bring relief to the people by buying things at reasonable prices which would also help to decrease artificial inflation in the area.

He said that Ramazan is a blessed month and there is a golden opportunity to earn good deeds in this month.

He said that a two-day Sasta Bazaar would be organized during the entire month of Ramazan to provide maximum relief to the people.