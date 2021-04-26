DC Awaran seeks cooperation of scholars to quell pandemic virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Monday said that scholars and public should cooperate with government to ensure implementation of precautionary measures against Coronavirus to defeat it.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to ensure implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) and making arrangements during Taraweeh prayers with SOPs.

Scholars of different schools of thought and representatives of political parties attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran said that action would be taken against those people who are involved in violation of SOPs adding that such action was important for ensuring of implementation of SOPs.

The coronavirus had been affected all sectors including business, religions including islam entire world, he said that Islam teaches that we should avoid those places from epidemic spread of area.

He said that all SOPs must be implemented in mosque, worship places and other areas, adding that each prayer should maintain 4 feet of distance to each other during Taraweeh in the mosque in order to curb the virus.